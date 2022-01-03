Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 97.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $77.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

