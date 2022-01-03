Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 2,145 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $182.86 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

