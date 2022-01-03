Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,213 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $54.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

