Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Telos by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Telos by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.23. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $377,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,240. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

