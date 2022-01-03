Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 70 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 125,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $175.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.07. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

