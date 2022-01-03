Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Update

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the November 30th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,485,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TOMDF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.05. 12,373,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,064. Todos Medical has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.06 and a 200 day moving average of 0.04.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

