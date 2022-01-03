TomoChain Reaches Market Cap of $172.93 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00004190 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $172.93 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.67 or 0.08060561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00057784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00074761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,315.49 or 1.00058337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007571 BTC.

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,284,050 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

