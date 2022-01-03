TopBidder (BID) Market Cap Hits $4.03 Million

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $320.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TopBidder

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

