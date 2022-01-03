Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.70. 643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,309. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.43. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $200.14.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

