Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

CRWD stock traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.21. 42,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,516. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.