Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 127 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for 2.4% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU remained flat at $$293.59 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,684,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,954. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

