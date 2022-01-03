Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 686 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,842. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

