Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $255.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.96.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $238.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $138.14 and a 12-month high of $239.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

