Tranchess (CHESS) Price Reaches $2.12 on Major Exchanges

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Tranchess has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $114.98 million and approximately $92.26 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00004518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,996.01 or 1.00145368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00074038 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00033578 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.66 or 0.01241611 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00019364 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,233,932 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.