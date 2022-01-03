TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

Shares of TDG traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $641.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,080. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

