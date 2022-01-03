Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) & Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Critical Comparison

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Universal Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.26 $90.77 million $0.46 19.37 Universal Insurance $1.07 billion 0.49 $19.10 million $1.61 10.56

Trean Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Insurance. Universal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.51% 2.24% Universal Insurance 4.61% 8.63% 2.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Universal Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trean Insurance Group and Universal Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Universal Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trean Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Universal Insurance on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution. The company was founded by Bradley I. Meier on November 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

