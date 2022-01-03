Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $130.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.43. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

