Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.71.

NYSE FICO opened at $433.67 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

