Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 26,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.63, for a total transaction of $4,779,048.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 651,274 shares worth $119,707,060. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Shares of AXON opened at $157.00 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.18.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

