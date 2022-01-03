Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,641. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.31 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.64.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

