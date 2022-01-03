Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,541 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $137.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.31. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,215,947 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

