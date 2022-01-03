Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Trend Micro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

TMICY stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.32. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $46.39 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $434.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

