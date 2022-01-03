Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 54.1% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $277,576.02 and approximately $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,966.36 or 1.00304822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00074059 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00033582 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $584.48 or 0.01248261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00019416 BTC.

About Trollcoin

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

