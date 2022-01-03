TRON 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.44 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.88 billion and $1.44 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003592 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004391 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,854,297,266 coins and its circulating supply is 101,854,297,160 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.