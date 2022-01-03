Truist Financial Corp Acquires 146,821 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,821 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $88,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

