Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of 3M worth $109,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in 3M by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 40.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $177.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average of $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

