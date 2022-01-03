Truist Financial Corp Buys 57,435 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.27% of EOG Resources worth $125,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,206 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,794 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $88.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

