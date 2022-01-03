Truist Financial Corp Has $100 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,201 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 3.94% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $99,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $193.08 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.22.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

