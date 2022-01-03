Truist Financial Corp Has $153.97 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,408 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.30% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $153,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VO stock opened at $254.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

