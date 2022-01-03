Truist Financial Corp Has $544.04 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Johnson & Johnson worth $544,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $450.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.95. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

