Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,027 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Citigroup worth $136,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 231,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

