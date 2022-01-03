Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.40. 335,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,469. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 38.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,767,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,915,000 after purchasing an additional 189,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.2% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

