Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 374 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,765,000 after acquiring an additional 180,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after acquiring an additional 734,823 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $91.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.71. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

