Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 403 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 954,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,214,000 after purchasing an additional 55,026 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.