Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $30.24 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,823 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $30,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $163.35 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.62 and a 12-month high of $163.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.29 and its 200 day moving average is $155.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

