Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 993 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.6% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 679,708 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 186,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 177,384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after buying an additional 138,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.46. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $103.66 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

