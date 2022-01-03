TrustSwap (SWAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114.55 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002534 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $114.55 million and $1.02 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

