TurtleCoin (TRTL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,774.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $3.47 million and $117,774.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 118,938,681,809 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

