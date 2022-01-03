Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,828.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $537,073.24 and $11,828.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.50 or 0.08096474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00060871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00075028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,146.84 or 1.00440246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

