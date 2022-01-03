Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $418.27

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $418.27 and last traded at $415.91, with a volume of 1251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $412.34.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $4,331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $784,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.