Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.11.

RARE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

RARE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,915. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,129.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $622,061. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,954,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

