UMA (UMA) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for $9.33 or 0.00019906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $606.22 million and $25.05 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005141 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,838,730 coins and its circulating supply is 64,956,078 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

