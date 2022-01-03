United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of United Rentals worth $35,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 355,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in United Rentals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock opened at $332.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.52 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.