UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lessened by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 21,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $502.14 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $466.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

