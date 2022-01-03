Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

