Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 732 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $216.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.