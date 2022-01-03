Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,521.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 71,663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 178.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 18.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CWST opened at $85.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

