Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.66 Million Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.29% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,122,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

