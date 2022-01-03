Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.14% of Montrose Environmental Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 486,767 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $70.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.21. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,973,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 53,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $3,405,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,470 shares of company stock worth $15,583,698 over the last three months. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.