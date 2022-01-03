Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 929 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock worth $38,063,685. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD opened at $204.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.82 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.